BCB to allow Shakib to play in IPL

DHAKA, March 20, 2019 (BSS)-A high official of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB said today that Shakib Al Hasan has been allowed to play the Indian Premier League (IPL), considering that he recovered adequately from the finger injury that ruled him out of the entire New Zealand tour.

Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan cleared the air regarding the ace all-rounder’s IPL future, stating that he will definitely join Sunrisers Hyderabad before the start of the tournament.

”As far as I am concerned Shakib will definitely go there before the beginning of IPL,” Akram told the reporters here today.

‘As per doctor’s suggestion he was not allowed to play competitive cricket till March 20. Today the deadline is crossed and he doesn’t complain anything about his pain or injury which suggested that he is fit now,” he added.

”He is practicing for more than a week and nowadays he is also doing his batting and bowling in full scale,” he said adding that he has already been provided with the no-objection certificate from the board.

”He has been given that NOC from BCB as we knew that he will play the IPL,” he added.

But Akram, also the former skipper of the country looked clearly worried about the workload of Shakib in the IPL. He insisted that the all-rounder needs to manage it well to minimize the risk of his injury.

”We will have a concern whether he gets any further injury in the IPL again. It will be better for him if he takes less risk. And though we did not discuss about him in line of playing fewer matches we will discuss with him about the risks factors before he leaves,” he said.

”We will tell him not to take any unnecessary risk due to his fitness as well as ask him to inform the franchise that he is not available unless he is totally fit,’ he added.

Shakib was ruled out of New Zealand tour following a finger injury sustained during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians.

Even though he had the outside chance to play the third Test against New Zealand, which was called off following a terrorist attack, the BCB didn’t allow him to go there, keeping aggravating injury in mind.

BCB medical team was expected to sit with Shakib today but the all-rounder failed to come as he returned home from the midway due to excessive traffic congestion.

BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury told the BSS that though they couldn’t sit face to face with Shakib, his present activities clearly indicate that he is on the right track.

‘We did not have any plan to have any kind of fitness test [today] neither we needed any further x-ray report regarding his injury,” he said.

“We just wanted to sit so that we could listen to him and know how he is feeling about himself and whether he is feeling any kind of problem while playing any particular shot or whether he is totally comfortable while doing the fielding drills because he is the best judge in this regard,” he said.

.”As far as I know he is practicing in full rhythm and from what we have seen so far he is doing that without any kind of discomfort,” he said. ” If that is the case than he is surely ready to play competitive cricket,” he concluded.