4 get death penalty for killing sibling farmers in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, March 20, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today awarded death sentence to four persons for killing two sibling farmers in Tarakanda upazila of the district in 2001.

The court also fined them Taka 20,000, each and sentenced three others of the case to different terms of jail, a court official said.

Judge of Special Judge Court M Ehsanul Haque pronounced the verdict.

The convicts who get the death penalty are Liakat Ali, 55, Abul Kasem, 50, sons of Zamir Uddin, Anwar Hossain, 35, son of Liakat Ali and Hossain Ali, 62, son of Siraj Ali, all are residents of Ramchandrapur area of the upazila.

According to prosecution, the convicted persons killed the sibling farmers over previous enmity on August, 2001.

On the same day, Abdul Khalek, uncle of the victims, filed a case with Tarakanda Police Station against 22 persons.

Later, police arrested them from different areas and after investigation, submitted charge-sheet against them.

The judge after examining 15 witnesses and evidences found them guilty and announced the judgment in presence of them.

The court also acquitted 15 other persons as the allegation brought against them could not be proved.