Regional SME Fair begins tomorrow in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Mar 20, 2019 (BSS) – A 7-day long Regional Small and Medium
Enterprise (SME) Products Fair will begin on the ground of Independence
Square of the town here tomorrow.
The fair will be held here at the overall management of Bangladesh Small
and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and
Industry (GCCI), National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of
Bangladesh (NASIB) Gaibandha and Sonali Bank Ltd, Gaibandha on behalf of
Bangladesh Bank while SME Foundation will organize the fair.
The objectives of the fair are to advertise, expand, sell and promote the
SME products at local and international levels side by side with popularizing
the products to the visitors and the customers.
Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini is
likely to inaugurate the fair on Thursday morning around 9.30 am through
participating in a colorful rally as the chief guest, said additional deputy
commissioner (General) Rokhsana Begum.
Police super Engineer Abdul Mannan Miah, general secretary of Bangladesh
Awami League, district unit, Abu Bakar Siddique and mayor of Gaibandha
Municipality Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon will be present there
as the special guests while deputy commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin will preside
over the inaugural function, she also said.
Every day, cultural function will be held at evening to entertain the
visitors, she added.
DC Abdul Matin urged the people to visit the fair with their children and
sought whole hearted cooperation of all to make the fair a grand success.