Regional SME Fair begins tomorrow in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Mar 20, 2019 (BSS) – A 7-day long Regional Small and Medium

Enterprise (SME) Products Fair will begin on the ground of Independence

Square of the town here tomorrow.

The fair will be held here at the overall management of Bangladesh Small

and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (GCCI), National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of

Bangladesh (NASIB) Gaibandha and Sonali Bank Ltd, Gaibandha on behalf of

Bangladesh Bank while SME Foundation will organize the fair.

The objectives of the fair are to advertise, expand, sell and promote the

SME products at local and international levels side by side with popularizing

the products to the visitors and the customers.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini is

likely to inaugurate the fair on Thursday morning around 9.30 am through

participating in a colorful rally as the chief guest, said additional deputy

commissioner (General) Rokhsana Begum.

Police super Engineer Abdul Mannan Miah, general secretary of Bangladesh

Awami League, district unit, Abu Bakar Siddique and mayor of Gaibandha

Municipality Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon will be present there

as the special guests while deputy commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin will preside

over the inaugural function, she also said.

Every day, cultural function will be held at evening to entertain the

visitors, she added.

DC Abdul Matin urged the people to visit the fair with their children and

sought whole hearted cooperation of all to make the fair a grand success.