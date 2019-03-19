JS committee meeting on planning ministry held

DHAKA, March 19, 2019 (BSS) – The 1st meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on planning ministry was held today at the Jatiya Sangsad bhaban.

Chairman of the committee Abul Kalam Azad presided over the meeting, said an official press release.

The meeting had an elaborate discussing about activities of the ministry and its sub-ordinate organizations. The meeting recommended monitoring and evaluating of the ongoing projects to finish those within the stipulated time.

Other members of the committee Planning Minister M A Mannan, Major Rafiqul Islam (retd.), Bir Uttam, Hafiz Ahmed Majumder, Biren Sikder, Morshed Alam, Golam Mohammad Kader, Monjur Hossain and Abida Anjum Mita attended the meeting.

Secretaries of the planning ministry, department of statistics and information management, IMED and Jatiya Sangsad secretariat were present.