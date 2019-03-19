Bangladesh grabs 16 gold medals in Special Olympic

DHAKA, March 19, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh Special Olympic team secured 16 gold seven silver and two bronze medals till date in the Special Olympic World Games now being held in Abu Dhabi, United Aram Emirates, a press release said today (Tuesday).

The Bangladesh Special Olympic team is participating in eleven events. The events are athletics, Boche, badminton, handball (woman), football (woman unified), basketball (unified) swimming, table tennis, handball (men’s unified), football (men’s unified), and volleyball.

The Bangladesh special Olympic team is expected to return home on Friday.