Humayun for making BCIC profitable

DHAKA, March 19, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun today asked the employees and workers of the 13 organisations under Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) to work with the highest professionalism, honesty and cordiality for making their organisations profitable.

“We will have to make the organisations profitable by using the highest productivity through taking initiatives and modernising the organisations,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a reception function at the BCIC conference room here, said a press release.

The industries minister said everyone will have to perform their duties according to their responsibility for the state.

Among others, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Industries Secretary M Abdul Halim and BCIC Chairman M Hayul Kayum delivered speeches on the occasion.

To achieve the desired goals of economic development, Kamal Mojumder said, Bangladesh will have to utilize 34 million hands of 16 crore people in the production and development activates.

“To this end, the workers of the state-owned industrial factory must work regularly and establish an example in front of the general public,” he added.