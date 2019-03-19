Indian Army’s Eastern Command Chief calls on Army Chief

DHAKA, March 19, 2019 (BSS) – Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane,

general officer commander-in-chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command of the Indian

Army today paid a courtesy call on Army Chief of Staff General Aziz Ahmed at

the Army Headquarters here.

During the meeting, they discussed matters regarding to the relations

between the two countries, an ISPR press release said.

Earlier, Naravane paid tribute to the memory of the armed-force members,

who were martyred during the great Liberation War in 1971 by placing a wreath

at Shikha Anirban in the capital.

A four-member delegation led by GOC-in-C came here on March 18.

The delegation will call on the chief of Bangladesh Navy and chief of the

Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force. Moreover, they will also visit various

Military-civilian establishments and organisations.

The delegation is expected to return India on March 22 next.