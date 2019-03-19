Cricket Mosharraf undergoes successful brain surgery

DHAKA, March 19, 2019 (BSS) – Former national cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has undergone a successful brain surgery at Mouth Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore today.

Left-arm spinner Mosharraf who played five ODIs for Bangladesh has been diagnosed with glioma, a type of tumour that starts in the glial cells of the brain or the spine.

Mosharraf wife Chaity Farhana Rupa informed about the successful operation through a Facebook post.

”My husband Musharraf Rubel’s operation was successful.. he is fine. He can move hands and leg and there is no problem with speech,” Chaity was quoted in her post.

“Thank you everyone for your support and prayers. Please keep him in your prayers for quick recovery,” she wrote.

Before going to Singapore for surgery Mosharraf revealed that his treatment will cost around Tk. 40 lakh and he is looking to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for financial assistance since it is not possible for him to manage such sort of whopping amount.

BCB cricket operations committee chairman Akram Khan said that the BCB will soon take initiative to provide him the financial assistance for the treatment of the bowler who last played for Bangladesh in 2016 in an ODI match against England.

He had taken four wickets and scored just 26 runs in the five matches he played for Bangladesh. His career with national team did not flourished but he has some memorable performances in domestic circuit.

Mosharraf was due to play the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as Gazi Group Cricketers roped in him from the Players’ draft. But the illness ruled him out from the tournament.

National players remain vocal about to back him after knowing that he needs surgery for his brain tumour.

Senior cricketers like Mashrafe Bin Mortaza MP, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal had contacted him and gave him mental support before he flew to Singapore.