National anthem to be sung simultaneously across country on Mar 26

DHAKA, March 24, 2019 (BSS) -The national anthem ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’,

written by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, will be sung simultaneously

across the country and Bangladesh missions abroad on March 26, marking the

Independence Day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lead the nation to sing the national

anthem at Bangabandhu National Stadium on that day, said a PID handout today.

Later, prizes will be distributed among the winning teams of the national

anthem competition during March 10-18 last.

Educational institutions attached with Bangladesh missions abroad will

arrange the national anthem singing programme simultaneously with the country

or their convenient time on the day.