Obaidul Quader’s bypass surgery tomorrow

DHAKA, March 19, 2019 (BSS) – Ailing Awami League (AL) General Secretary
and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, who is undergoing
treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, will undergo bypass
surgery tomorrow.
Dr Sivathasan Cumaraswamy, cardiothoracic surgeon at the hospital and
senior teammate of the medical board formed for Quader’s treatment, will
conduct the surgery at 10 am (Singapore time), said an official release here
today.
Head of the medical board Dr Koh Siam Soon Philip will lead the surgery,
the release said, quoting Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU)
Director Dr Abu Naser Rizvi.
Quader’s blood pressure and diabetes remain under control and his physical
condition is stable now, Rizvi said.
Family members of the AL general secretary sought ‘doa’ from the countrymen
for recovery of Obaidul Quader.
Earlier, Dr Sivathasan Cumaraswamy apprised of the last update about the
physical improvement of Quader to his family members.
Quader’s wife Isratunnesa Quader, his younger brother and Basurhat
Pourashava Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza, Bangladesh High Commissioner to
Singapore Mostafizur Rahman and Dr Rizvi were present, among others, at the
briefing.