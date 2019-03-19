Obaidul Quader’s bypass surgery tomorrow

DHAKA, March 19, 2019 (BSS) – Ailing Awami League (AL) General Secretary

and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, who is undergoing

treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, will undergo bypass

surgery tomorrow.

Dr Sivathasan Cumaraswamy, cardiothoracic surgeon at the hospital and

senior teammate of the medical board formed for Quader’s treatment, will

conduct the surgery at 10 am (Singapore time), said an official release here

today.

Head of the medical board Dr Koh Siam Soon Philip will lead the surgery,

the release said, quoting Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU)

Director Dr Abu Naser Rizvi.

Quader’s blood pressure and diabetes remain under control and his physical

condition is stable now, Rizvi said.

Family members of the AL general secretary sought ‘doa’ from the countrymen

for recovery of Obaidul Quader.

Earlier, Dr Sivathasan Cumaraswamy apprised of the last update about the

physical improvement of Quader to his family members.

Quader’s wife Isratunnesa Quader, his younger brother and Basurhat

Pourashava Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza, Bangladesh High Commissioner to

Singapore Mostafizur Rahman and Dr Rizvi were present, among others, at the

briefing.