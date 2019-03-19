Students urged to acquire science-based knowledge

RAJSHAHI, March 19, 2019 (BSS)- Administrative officials and academics here urged the young generation and the students in particular to acquire science-based knowledge for founding a knowledge and technology-based society.

They mentioned that science-minded young generation can play pivotal role towards promoting the science and technology sector with attaining the ultimate goal of taking the nation forward successfully.

They came up with the observation while addressing the inaugural session of a three-day Rajshahi District Science Fair-2019 being held at Rajshahi Model School and College since Monday.

Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner’s Office organized the fair in association with Science and Technology Museum and Science and Technology Ministry to mark the 40th National Science and Technology Week- 2019.

Main thrust of the fair is to encouraging the young scientists towards more innovation alongside flourishing their latent talents and building a science-minded and knowledge-based society.

Large number of institutions and science clubs from Rajshahi City Corporation area and nine upazilas in the district are taking part in the fair displaying and showcasing their scientific and ICT innovations through 92 stalls.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-Rahman addressed the inaugural session as chief guest with Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader in the chair. Principal of Rajshahi College Prof Habibur Rahman and Principal of Rajshahi Model School and College Prof Akbar Hossain also spoke.

During his welcome speech, District Education Officer Nasir Uddin, narrated the aspects of the fair and urged all quarters to extend their whole-hearted cooperation for marking the fair a total success.

Nur-Ur-Rahman referred to various aspects of expanding science education towards doorsteps of both rural and urban students and said there is no alternative to acquiring scientific knowledge to devise ways and means on how to make the nation technologically advanced.

He called for making the students and others science minded people for building a technology and knowledge-based nation. The educational institutions should take the responsibility of enriching the students with scientific knowledge.

“To build science-minded atmosphere: technology is only the way of progress-should be our main slogan,” he added.

Marking the science fair, science-related seminar and symposium are also being held at the venue.