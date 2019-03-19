AL bags five, JaPa one upazila chairmen posts in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Mar 19, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) candidates won five posts while Jatiya Party (JaPa) candidate one post of upazila chairmen in the upazila elections held in six upazila parishads in the district on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Returning Officer Syed Enamul Kabir announced unofficial poll results of Pirganj, Badarganj, Taraganj and Pirgachha upazila parishads at the Deputy Commissioner’s conference room here last night.

AL candidates Alhaj Ruhul Amin and Anwarul Islam Maya were elected for chairmen posts of Gangachara and Kawnia upazila parishads unopposed and elections were held for other posts in these two upazilas yesterday.

According to unofficially announced results, AL candidate Fazle Rabbi Sweet won chairman post of Badarganj upazila parisahd bagging 58,301 votes with symbol ‘Boat’.

His nearest rival independent candidate (expelled from BNP) Saidul Islam got 6,800 votes with symbol ‘Motorcycle’.

AL candidate Anisur Rahman Litan won chairman post of Taraganj upazila parisahd bagging 42,372 votes with symbol ‘Boat’.

His nearest rival rebel JaPa candidate Shahinur Islam Marshal got 18,922 votes with symbol ‘Motorcycle’.

AL candidate Noor Mohammad Mandal won Pirganj upazila chairman post bagging 73,019 votes with symbol ‘Boat’.

His nearest rival rebel AL candidate Mokarram Hossain Chowdhury Jahangir got 27,909 voted with symbol ‘Horse’.

JaPa candidate Abu Naser Md. Mahbubar Rahman won chairman post of Pirgachha upazila parisahd bagging 55,860 votes with symbol ‘Plough’.

His nearest rival AL candidate Abdullah Al Mahmud Milan got 40,957 votes with symbol ‘Boat’.

Talking to BSS today, the Returning Officer expressed satisfaction over successful holding of elections in six upazila parishads here yesterday and thanked all concerned for their full cooperation.

“The elections of Sadar and Mithapukur upazila parishads will be held on March 24 next to complete upazila parishad polls in all eight upazilas of the district,” he added.