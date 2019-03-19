Road crash kills BUP student in city

DHAKA, March 19, 2019 (BSS) – A student of Bangladesh University of

Professionals (BUP) was killed as a bus ran over him at Nodda near

Bashundhara Residential area in the city this morning.

The victim was identified as Abrar Ahmed, a first year student of

international relations department of the BUP. “The accident took place

around 7:30 am when a bus ran over Abrar opposite the Jamuna Future Park

while he was crossing the road,” Sub-inspector of Gulshan Police Station

Sinthia Akter told BSS.

After hearing the news of Abrar’s death, students from different

universities took to the streets and blocked the road in the area, she said,

adding that the vehicular movement remains suspended on the road till filing

the report.