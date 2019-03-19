Road crash kills BUP student in city

DHAKA, March 19, 2019 (BSS) – A student of Bangladesh University of
Professionals (BUP) was killed as a bus ran over him at Nodda near
Bashundhara Residential area in the city this morning.
The victim was identified as Abrar Ahmed, a first year student of
international relations department of the BUP. “The accident took place
around 7:30 am when a bus ran over Abrar opposite the Jamuna Future Park
while he was crossing the road,” Sub-inspector of Gulshan Police Station
Sinthia Akter told BSS.
After hearing the news of Abrar’s death, students from different
universities took to the streets and blocked the road in the area, she said,
adding that the vehicular movement remains suspended on the road till filing
the report.