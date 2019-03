DAKHA, March 18, 2019 (BSS)- A daylong National Magic Festival-2019 was held at Public Library Auditorium in the city today.

Lawmaker Mirza Azam was present as the chief guest organized by Jadu Shilpi Kalyan Parishad.

Cultural Affairs Secretary Dr Md Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal and Youth and Sports Secretary Dr Jafar Uddin were present as special guests with president of the organization Md Nasir Uddin in the chair.

Renowned magicians presented their magical skills at the festival.