Dhaka rejects US HR report over Bangladesh

DHAKA, March 18, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said Dhaka has rejected the recent country reports on Human right practices by US State Department over Bangladesh and also sent a protest letter to the Washington differing with the report findings.

“By and large, it (finding of the report) is more applicable to the USA than Bangladesh,” he said with smiles on his face at a press briefing at foreign ministry this afternoon.

The Bangladesh foreign minister said the report described the human rights situation in Bangladesh based on information from different media reports and NGOs not by their own investigations.

“It will be objective, if they prepare it after rigorous investigation on their own,” he said rejecting the 2019 report that was released last Wednesday.

Saying that Bangladesh believes in freedom of speech at home and abroad, the minister said anyone can prepare a report, but it has to be objective.

“We welcome any objective and collective report. If so, it will help us to take further steps,” he said Momen differed with the US report on several issues including LGBT, elections and activities of law enforcement agencies.

Terming it as a routine job of the state department the minister said “We have nothing to be worried about”.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Md Shahidul Haque were also present, during the briefing.