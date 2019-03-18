“Pavel preserves true history in Bangabandhu’s pictures”

RANGPUR, Mar 18, 2019 (BSS) – Internationally celebrated photojournalist Pavel Rahman has successfully preserved rare pictures of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman presenting true national history before the new generations.

Officials said this on Sunday at launching function of a three-day solo photo exhibition of Pavel Rahman being arranged to mark the 99th birth anniversary of the best Bangalee of thousand years Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Pavel is arranging the photo exhibition at Zila School ground here displaying his 99 rare historical photos of Bangabandhu taken on different occasions to inform new generations about true national history, patriotism and ideology of Bangabandhu.

Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Joynul Bari inaugurated the photo exhibition by cutting ribbon in the function as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Enamul Habib in the chair.

He also visited photographs of Banglabandha displayed in the exhibition and expressed gratitude to Pavel Rahman for arranging the event paving opportunity for the young generations to know the true national history.

Additional Deputy Inspector General of Rangpur Range Police Mazid Ali, Additional Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Abu Sufian and Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Abu Taher Md. Sohel Rana addressed as special guests.

The speakers said the initiative of arranging the photo exhibition by photographer Pavel Rahman, who saw Bangabandhu very closely, would remain as a memorable event for every visitor.

Terming every picture of Bangabandhu is an integral part of the history, they urged parents to bring their children to the exhibition so that the new generations could see the historical pictures of Bangabandhu captured long ago.

The chief guest said, “Many rare pictures, those are witnesses and integral parts of our history, are being displayed in the exhibition to give our new generation the concept of Bangabandhu from his early childhood till the last day of life.”

“A picture is stronger than a thousand word news story,” he said adding that Pavel has proven his talent in selecting the topics and correct angles for taking photo shots of Bangabandhu to preserve the history successfully.

Pavel said, “I have arranged this photo exhibition to present Bangabandhu and some unknown history before the new generations to inspire them in becoming proud of the patriotism and ideology of Bangabandhu.”

Talking to BSS today, students Rafiul, Aklima, Sumitra and Protik in the exhibition, among hundreds of thronging people, thanked Pavel for arranging the event enabling them to have glimpse at rare pictures to know Bangabandhu and national history.