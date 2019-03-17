Colombo mission celebrates Bangabandhu’s birthday

DHAKA, March 17, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh High Commission (HC) in Colombo celebrated the 100 birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children Day-2019 in a joyous manner.

Bangladesh High Commissioner in Colombo Riaz Hamidullah inaugurated the programme in the morning on the high commission premises, a press release said here.

The programme included- placing floral wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation, reciting from the Holy Quran and Gita.

It also included a special prayer seeking Almighty’s blessings for eternal peace of the soul of Bangabandhu and the other martyrs and for peace, harmony and prosperity of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it also said.

Messages on the occasion delivered by President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out.

A number of expatriate Bangladeshis, the High Commission’s officials and also their family members attended the event.

Highlighting the significance of the day, discussions were held where a number of Bangladeshis and the High Commission officials took part.

They emphasized on realizing Sonar Bangla as dreamt by the Father of the Nation and contributing to prosperous Bangladesh under the leadership of the Premier.

Taking part in the discussion, the eminent Artist of Bangladesh Hashem Khan sketched the dream of Bangabandhu for the children of the country and advised the participating children to follow the life of the great leader in their patriotic life for building a good nation.

Three children recited rhymes on Bangabandhu in the programme.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Hamidullah emphasized on the morale duty and responsibility of Bangladeshi parents to acquaint their children with the values, childhood experience and teachings of Bangabandhu So that they can inculcate the values of patriotism, humanity, secularism of Bangabandhu.

At the concluding session of the programme, the High Commissioner and artist Hashem Khan along with the children cut a cake in celebration of Bangabandhu’s 100th birthday.

The celebration was joined by Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Rafi Haque, Shamsuddoha, Jahangir Hossain who were in Colombo to join the first-ever 5-day Bangladesh Art Exhibition in Sri Lanka that was dedicated to the memory of Bangabandhu.