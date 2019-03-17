Journalist Shafiul Alam Raja passes away

DHAKA, March 17, 2019 (BSS) – Journalist and noted Bhawaiya singer Shafiul Alam Raja died of a cardiac arrest at his Pallabi residence here last night.

He was 50.

Police suspects that Raja died in sleep in his residence where he was living alone.

Being informed, police recovered his body this afternoon after breaking the door.

Lastly Raja was the chief reporter of online news portal prio.com. He also worked at the daily Jugantar, daily Janata and daily Orthoniti and an enlisted singer of Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar.

The body of Raja was taken to Dhaka Reporters’ Unity where he once served as cultural affairs secretary.

Raja is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter and a host of relatives and admirers.

Raja will be buried at his family graveyard at Chilmari of Kurigram district tomorrow.