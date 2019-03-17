100th birthday of Bangabandhu celebrated

DHAKA, March 17, 2019 (BSS) – The nation today celebrated the 100th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through extensive programmes, fanfare and gaiety.

In Tungipara, Gopalganj, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this morning paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The President and the Premier paid their homage by placing wreaths at the mazar (mausoleum) of Bangabandhu there.

President Abdul Hamid first laid a wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu followed by the prime minister.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Father of the Nation as the bugle played the last post.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force gave a guard of honour on the occasion.

Abdul Hamid and Sheikh Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Bangabandhu, was present on the occasion.

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Members Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Kabir Hossain and Rashidul Alam, Presidium Members Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Muhammad Faruk Khan, Deputy Speaker Fazley Rabbi Mian, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Industries Minister Nurul Mazid Mahmud Humayun, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, AL Acting General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, Joint Secretaries Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Organizing Secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Enamul Haque Shamim, Abul Hasnat Abdullah, MP, and Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP, were present.

Besides, Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam, PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hasan, Information Secretary Abdul Malek, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin and senior AL leaders and high civil and military officials were also present.

Later, the President signed the visitor’s book kept on the mazar premises.

Earlier on his arrival on the mazar premises, President Abdul Hamid was received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Abul Hasnat Abdullah.

Flanked by senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu on behalf of AL.

The prime minister flew to Tungipara after placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital city.

The premier paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at the historic 32 Dhanmondi Road here this morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Father of the Nation.

Cabinet members, PM’s advisers, parliament members and senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) were present.

Later, flanked by the central party leaders of AL, Sheikh Hasina laid another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party as the president of Bangladesh Awami League.

PM’s Adviser HT Imam, AL Advisory Council Members Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed and Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Abdul Matin Khashru and Dr Abdur Razzaque, Acting General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, Joint Secretary Abdur Rahman, Organizing Secretaries AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Enamul Haque Shamim, B M Mozemmel Haque, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Information and Research Secretary Advocate Afzal Husain, Relief and Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and other leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

Later, the leaders of associate bodies of Awami League and other Socio- cultural organisations placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

The day was also celebrated across the country as the National Children’s Day with the theme “Bangabandhu’s birthday, rinse life of the children with colour”.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the early hours of today.

On the occasion of 100th birthday of the great leader, the minister paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here at 12.01 am as he attended a function organised by Muktijuddher Chetonay Sangbadik Forum, a platform of pro-liberation journalists, marking Bangabandhu’s birthday.

Awami League acting general secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Mustafa Jabbar, senior journalists Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, were present, among others.

The information minister also cut a cake on the occasion.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of the Independent Bangladesh, was born in 1920 in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara in Gopalganj on this day.

The authority of Dhaka University (DU) also observed Bangabandhu’s 100th birthday and the National Children’s Day-2019 today in a befitting manner.

As part of the programmes, pro-vice chancellor, treasurer, senate and syndicate members, deans, provosts, proctors, chairpersons of departments, directors of institutes and office heads led by DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the morning.

A discussion was held at Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) auditorium at 10.30 with Prof Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

While addressing the programme, the VC paid rich tributes to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As part of the countrywide programme, the 100th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was celebrated in the districts including Manikganj, Jamalpur, Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Khulna, Gaibandha, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Panchagar, Jashore, Bagerhat, Barishal, Bhola, Bogura, Brahmanbaria, Moulvibazar, Jhinaidha, Habiganj, Joypurhat, Khagrachari, Kushtia, Laxmipur, Meherpur, Munshiganj, Naogaon, Narail, Narayanganj, Nilphamari, Pirojpur, Tangail and Chandpur.

In Chattogram, the 100 birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children Day-2019 was celebrated in a befitting manner.

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), district administration, different political parties, educational institution and socio-cultural organizations arranged detailed programmes marking the day.

The programmes included children rally, placing of wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, cultural function, discussion, essay and drawing competitions and poetry recitation.

In Rajshahi, the 100 birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children’s Day-2019 was celebrated in the city and its adjacent areas today amid much enthusiasm and festivity.

Marking the day, the district administration brought out a colourful rally from C&B Crossing that culminated at Shilpakala Academy ground after parading some of the thoroughfares. Large number of people, including schoolboys and girls in colourful dresses, joined the rally.

Afterwards, a discussion and prize-giving ceremony was held at the Shilpakala Academy hall room.

In Rangpur, the 100 birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children’s Day-2019 was celebrated amid huge enthusiasm turning the city into a festive place.

Thousands of people including students and youth participated in the colourful programmes in cheerful mood to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu since the morning.

The district administration, Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, Rangpur City Corporation, Shishu Academy, Shilpokola Academy, Islamic Foundation, educational institutions, socio-cultural and professional organisations celebrated the happy occasion.

In Gaibandha, the 100 birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was celebrated here today with due respect and festivity.

The day is also celebrated as the National Children’s Day.

District administrations, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Zila Shilpakala Academy, Health Department, Islamic Foundation, Social Services Department, District Information Office, Jatiya Mohila Sangstha, Bangladesh Awami League and academic institutions including socio-cultural organisations chalked out elaborate programmes marking the Day.

The programmes included hoisting of national and party flags at the party offices of AL in the morning, placing floral wreaths at the moral of Bangabandhu at pour park, bringing out colorful rally, arrangement of art and good hand writing competitions and prize distribution.