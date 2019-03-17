DU observes birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

DHAKA, March 17, 2018 (BSS)- The authority of Dhaka University (DU) here

today observed the 99th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children’s Day-2019 in a befitting manner.

As part of the programmes, pro-vice chancellor, treasurer, senate and

syndicate members, deans, provosts, proctors, chairpersons of departments,

directors of institutes and office heads led by DU Vice-Chancellor (VC)

Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu

at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the morning.

A discussion was held at Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) auditorium at 10.30

with Prof Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

While addressing the programme, the VC paid rich tributes to the memory of

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He called upon the students to go forward following the principles of

Bangabandhu’s life.

The Faculty of Fine Arts arranged an art competition at the TSC cafeteria

at 10 am.

Special prayers were held at all masques and ‘upasanalaya’ on the campus

and sweets were distributed among the students.

Besides, a cultural programme was also held at the TSC auditorium.