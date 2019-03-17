Bangabandhu’s birthday celebration turns Rangpur festive

RANGPUR, March 17, 2019 (BSS) – The Rangpur people today celebrated the
99th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman and National Children’s Day-2019 amid huge enthusiasm turning the city
into a festive place.
Thousands of people including students and youth participated in the
colourful programmes in cheerful mood to celebrate the birth anniversary of
Bangabandhu since the morning.
The district administration, Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies,
Rangpur City Corporation, Shishu Academy, Shilpokola Academy, Islamic
Foundation, educational institutions, socio-cultural and professional
organisations celebrated the happy occasion.
The celebration began in the morning with placing wreaths at the Mural of
Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Square near Rangpur Zila School in the city.
Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Joynul Bari, Additional Deputy Inspector
General (DIG) of Rangpur Range Police Mazid Ali, Additional Commissioner of
Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) Abu Sufian, Deputy Commissioner Enamul
Habib and Police Super Mizanur Rahman first placed wreaths there.
Later, Acting President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, it’s General
Secretary Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju, city AL President Shafiur Rahman Shafi
and its General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal also placed wreaths.
Among others, freedom fighters, leaders of different political parties and
their associate bodies, heads of different government departments and
educational institutions and activists of other organisations paid rich
tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing
wreaths at the Mural.
The district administration brought out a huge colourful rally on the city
streets with participation of officials and employees, students, teachers,
political leaders, civil society members, activists of different socio-
cultural, professional and political organisations.
The other programmes included children’s gathering, competitions on
drawing, essay and ready speech on Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech, publication
of wall magazine and screening of documentary films.
The programmes also included publication of special supplements and essays
by the local newspapers marking the occasion, offering of special munajats
and prayers at mosques, mandirs, churches, pagodas and other places of
religious worships.
In addition, celebrated photographer Pavel Rahman arranged a special photo
exhibition at Zila School ground displaying 99 photos of Bangabandhu taken by
Rahman on different occasions marking the 99th birth anniversary of
Bangabandhu. The Divisional Commissioner formally inaugurated the photo
exhibition as the chief guest in a function held there with the Deputy
Commissioner in the chair.
The district and city units of AL and its associate bodies chalked out
elaborate programmes in addition to participating in the main programmes
chalked by the district administration to celebrate the birth anniversary of
Bangabandhu.
The programmes included hoisting of the national and party flags at
district AL office in the morning followed by placing wreaths at the portrait
of Bangabandhu and his mural, milad mahfil and discussion.
Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur Medical College, Carmichael College,
Rangpur Government College and other educational institutions of the city
celebrated the 99th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu through colourful
programmes.
The district administration organised the main discussion on Bangabandhu at
Town Hall auditorium followed by distribution of prizes among winners of
different competitions and cultural functions. The Divisional Commissioner
addressed the discussion as the chief guest with the Deputy Commissioner in
the chair.
Additional DIG Mazid Ali, Additional Commissioner of RpMP Abu Sufian,
Police Super Mizanur Rahman, Acting President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin
Ahmed, its Office Secretary Tauhidur Rahman Tutul and city AL President
Shafiur Rahman Shafi, among others, addressed.