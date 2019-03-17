Bangabandhu’s birthday celebration turns Rangpur festive

RANGPUR, March 17, 2019 (BSS) – The Rangpur people today celebrated the

99th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman and National Children’s Day-2019 amid huge enthusiasm turning the city

into a festive place.

Thousands of people including students and youth participated in the

colourful programmes in cheerful mood to celebrate the birth anniversary of

Bangabandhu since the morning.

The district administration, Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies,

Rangpur City Corporation, Shishu Academy, Shilpokola Academy, Islamic

Foundation, educational institutions, socio-cultural and professional

organisations celebrated the happy occasion.

The celebration began in the morning with placing wreaths at the Mural of

Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Square near Rangpur Zila School in the city.

Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Joynul Bari, Additional Deputy Inspector

General (DIG) of Rangpur Range Police Mazid Ali, Additional Commissioner of

Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) Abu Sufian, Deputy Commissioner Enamul

Habib and Police Super Mizanur Rahman first placed wreaths there.

Later, Acting President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, it’s General

Secretary Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju, city AL President Shafiur Rahman Shafi

and its General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal also placed wreaths.

Among others, freedom fighters, leaders of different political parties and

their associate bodies, heads of different government departments and

educational institutions and activists of other organisations paid rich

tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing

wreaths at the Mural.

The district administration brought out a huge colourful rally on the city

streets with participation of officials and employees, students, teachers,

political leaders, civil society members, activists of different socio-

cultural, professional and political organisations.

The other programmes included children’s gathering, competitions on

drawing, essay and ready speech on Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech, publication

of wall magazine and screening of documentary films.

The programmes also included publication of special supplements and essays

by the local newspapers marking the occasion, offering of special munajats

and prayers at mosques, mandirs, churches, pagodas and other places of

religious worships.

In addition, celebrated photographer Pavel Rahman arranged a special photo

exhibition at Zila School ground displaying 99 photos of Bangabandhu taken by

Rahman on different occasions marking the 99th birth anniversary of

Bangabandhu. The Divisional Commissioner formally inaugurated the photo

exhibition as the chief guest in a function held there with the Deputy

Commissioner in the chair.

The district and city units of AL and its associate bodies chalked out

elaborate programmes in addition to participating in the main programmes

chalked by the district administration to celebrate the birth anniversary of

Bangabandhu.

The programmes included hoisting of the national and party flags at

district AL office in the morning followed by placing wreaths at the portrait

of Bangabandhu and his mural, milad mahfil and discussion.

Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur Medical College, Carmichael College,

Rangpur Government College and other educational institutions of the city

celebrated the 99th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu through colourful

programmes.

The district administration organised the main discussion on Bangabandhu at

Town Hall auditorium followed by distribution of prizes among winners of

different competitions and cultural functions. The Divisional Commissioner

addressed the discussion as the chief guest with the Deputy Commissioner in

the chair.

Additional DIG Mazid Ali, Additional Commissioner of RpMP Abu Sufian,

Police Super Mizanur Rahman, Acting President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin

Ahmed, its Office Secretary Tauhidur Rahman Tutul and city AL President

Shafiur Rahman Shafi, among others, addressed.