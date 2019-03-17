May warns of long Brexit delay if MPs do not back her deal

LONDON, March 17, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May has

issued a stark warning to lawmakers that if they do not back her Brexit deal,

there is the possibility the country “will not leave the EU for many months,

if ever”.

Her appeal comes after a chaotic week in parliament in which MPs twice

massively rejected the Brexit deal May struck with EU leaders with just two

weeks left before Britain is due to leave the bloc.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, May said that if MPs do back her deal

before the European Council summit on Thursday, she would seek “a short

technical extension” beyond the March 29 date to leave the EU.

Acknowledging it was “not an ideal outcome”, May said “it is something the

British people would accept if it led swiftly to delivering Brexit.”

“The alternative if Parliament cannot agree the deal by that time is much

worse”, she said, with Britain likely having to take part in European

elections in May if there was a longer extension.

“The idea of the British people going to the polls to elect MEPs three

years after voting to leave the EU hardly bears thinking about.

“There could be no more potent symbol of Parliament’s collective political

failure,” she wrote.

May warned that if MPs failed to back her deal before the European Council

summit, “we will not leave the EU for many months, if ever”.

The prime minister struck her agreement with the EU in November after

nearly two years of tortuous talks following the June 2016 referendum to

leave the bloc.

But the deal has remained deadlocked in parliament, chiefly by disagreement

over the so-called Irish “backstop” — a measure to avoid barriers at the

border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Lawmakers voted

against the deal for a second time on Tuesday but then voted against leaving

the EU without a deal on Wednesday.

MPs also rejected a call to hold a second Brexit referendum — a blow to

the hopes of a large number of Britons who still dream of keeping their

European identity.

May needs to win over rebel Brexiteers in her own party and Northern

Ireland’s hardline Democratic Unionist Party which props up her government.