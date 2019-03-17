Farmers urged to use seeder machine in wheat cultivation

RAJSHAHI, March 17, 2019 (BSS)- Agricultural scientists and researchers

urged the farmers to cultivate wheat by using seeder machine to boost yield

to meet its gradually mounting demand.

They said the machine developed by Bangladesh Agriculture Research

Institute (BARI) will also help lessening pressure on irrigation water for

the wheat farming side by side with minimizing the production cost in the

vast Barind tract.

They revealed this while addressing two separate farmers’ field day

meetings on projection of the seeder machine at Dhamdhum Badhair and

Bijoynagar Colonypara villages under Tanore and Godagari upazilas

respectively in the district on Saturday.

Farm Machinery and Post-harvest Process Engineering (FMPE) Division and On-

Farm Research Division (OFRD), Barind centre under BARI jointly organized the

meetings in association with Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF). More than 160

farmers both male and females joined the programmes.

Principal Investigator and Chief Scientific Officer of FMPE Dr Ayub Hossain

and its Senior Scientific Officer Dr Arshadul Hoque addressed the meetings as

focal persons while Upazila Agriculture Officer Saifullah Ahmmed spoke as

special guest with Senior Scientific Officer of OFRD (Barind Centre) Dr

Shakhawat Hossain in the chair.

Dr Ayub Hossain opined that there is an enormous scope of increasing Rabi

crop in the region with minimum tillage and seeding method using residual

soil moisture. Thereby, pressure on groundwater can be reduced considerably

if wheat is cultivated instead of only Boro rice.

He opined that substantial and sustainable expansion of wheat farming can

mitigate the existing water-stress condition in the high Barind tract as

wheat is environment friendly crop.

Time has come to enhance acreage of wheat farming instead of only

depending on Irri-boro rice in the dried area to ensure food security amid

the adverse impact of climate change.

It can also prepare seedbed in one pass and sow seeds in line and cover

seeds at the same time. Planting cost of wheat, maize and rice is supposed to

be reduced by 57 to 78 percent compare to the conventional method.

Dr Ayub says minimum tillage of soil emits 44 percent less carbon dioxide

into the atmosphere which is also an environment friendly technology.

As a whole, adoption of BARI Seeder and its large scale use will ensure

sustainable crop production and safe environment in Barind area.