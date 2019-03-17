Ronaldo rested for Genoa clash after Champions League heroics

ROME, March 17, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus’ trip
to Genoa after firing the Serie A side to the Champions League quarter-
finals, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday.
“I’m leaving him at home, he had played a lot and he needs to rest. Right
now it would be too risky to play him,” Allegri told reporters.
“I don’t need to convince him. We spoke about it yesterday, I explained my
point regarding the fixtures between now and the (Champions League) quarter-
finals and he agreed.”
Juventus will take on Ajax next month after Ronaldo scored a sensational
hat-trick to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit against Atletico midweek
and win 3-2 on aggregate.
The Portuguese openly taunted the Atletico fans in the stands during the
post-match celebrations, but Allegri said he was not worried about UEFA
banning his star player for the clash with the resurgent Dutch side.
“Everyone celebrated differently on Tuesday, there were 42,000 fans there
and we could suspend them all (based on how they behaved),” he said.
“We are not afraid of a suspension, that will not happen.”
Allegri can afford to drop Ronaldo in view of the Champions League thanks
to the 18-point lead his unbeaten side have at the top of Serie A ahead of
their match with Genoa.
Ronaldo is facing rape allegations dating from 2009. In the latest
development in the case, Las Vegas police requested a DNA sample as part of
their investigation.
Ronaldo says he had a consensual relationship with a former model who
lodged a complaint claiming she was raped at his hotel suite.