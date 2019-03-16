‘Hasina A Daughter’s Tale’ to be screened tomorrow at Bangabandhu Museum

DHAKA, March 16, 2019 (BSS) – “Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale”, a historical

docudrama directed by Piplu Khan on the life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,

daughter of Bangabandhu, will be screened in a special show at Bangabandhu

Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi tomorrow.

It will be screened at 2pm and 4pm tomorrow under the supervision of Centre

for Research and Information (CRI), said associate coordinator of CRI Engineer

Tonmoy Ahmed.

Marking the day, he said, a drawing completion for children and a photo

exhibition will be arranged in the morning tomorrow.