‘Hasina A Daughter’s Tale’ to be screened tomorrow at Bangabandhu Museum

DHAKA, March 16, 2019 (BSS) – “Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale”, a historical
docudrama directed by Piplu Khan on the life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,
daughter of Bangabandhu, will be screened in a special show at Bangabandhu
Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi tomorrow.
It will be screened at 2pm and 4pm tomorrow under the supervision of Centre
for Research and Information (CRI), said associate coordinator of CRI Engineer
Tonmoy Ahmed.
Marking the day, he said, a drawing completion for children and a photo
exhibition will be arranged in the morning tomorrow.