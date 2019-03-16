Close circuit cameras to be set up in airports for stooping harassment: Momen

SYLHET, Mar 16, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Affairs Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said close circuit cameras would be set up in airports for stopping harassment of Bangladeshi expatriates coming from different countries.

“We will enhance monitoring in the airports through setting up close circuit cameras for stopping any malpractices,” he made the comments while addressing at functions held at Raja GC High School and Rasmay Memorial High School in the city.

Momen said, “Bangladesh globally recognized as a role model of development for rest of the world…. It is also a role model for human rights.”

Referring to different remarkable successes achieved in the past 10 years, he said the country has achieved self-sufficiency in food.

The present government has set targets to build a middle-income country by 2021 and a developed country by 2041, Momen said adding, “We should work together for fulfilling the targets.”

Alongside taking different effective development programmes, the government has intensified its diplomatic efforts to attract foreign investment in the country. Bangladeshi foreign missions set up in different countries have taken three-year plan for expansion of trade and commerce at the global stage, the minister added.

Leaders of Sylhet city unit of Awami League(AL), teachers and officials, among others, addressed on the occasion.