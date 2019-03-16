Shakib needs to be ‘fully fit’ to obtain NOC for IPL

DHAKA, March 16, 2019 (BSS)- Shakib Al Hasan needs to prove his fitness to get the clearance from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to play the Indian Premier League (IPL), said the board’s CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

Shakib has currently been in rehab to recover from the finger injury, which he sustained during the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final on February 9. The injury ruled him out of the entire tour in New Zealand.

“He (Shakib) just returned from an injury. He has started training. He needs to go another assessment after which we can make you clear about his NOC,” Chowdhury said here today.

The workload of the IPL is also a major concern as the ICC Cricket World Cup is approaching fast, which is the top priority for every board, not only for BCB.

Even the Indian players were advised to be careful about their workload in the IPL.

The BCB has already prevented pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman from playing IPL this season, considering his injury prone nature.

Whether Shakib will be allowed to play full IPL will be decided by the team management, said Chowdhury. “We will decide it after a discussion with the team management,” he added.