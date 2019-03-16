People ready to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birthday in Rangpur

RANGPUR, March 16, 2019 (BSS) – The Rangpur people are ready to celebrate

the 99th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman and National Children Day-2019 amid huge enthusiasm and festivity

tomorrow.

The district administration, Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies,

Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela, Rangpur City Corporation, Shishu Academy,

Shilpokola Academy, Islamic Foundation, Muktijoddha Sangshad and educational

institutions have taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the birth

anniversary, officials and political party sources said.

“The observance will begin with placing wreaths at the Mural of

Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Square and releasing balloons there at 10 am

tomorrow,” Convener of the observance committee and Deputy Commissioner

Enamul Habib told BSS today.

High officials, freedom fighters, leaders of different political parties

and their associate bodies, heads of different educational institutions,

leaders of different socio-cultural, professional and political organisations

will place wreaths there.

The other programmes chalked out by the district administration include

children’s gathering and rally, competitions on drawing, essay and ready

speech on Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech, publication of wall magazine and

screening of documentary films.

Besides, the programme include publication of special supplements and

essays by the local newspapers marking the day, offering of special munajats

and prayers at mosques, mandirs, churches, pagodas and other places of

religious worships.

“Later, the district administration will arrange the main discussion on

Bangabandhu at Town Hall auditorium to be followed by distribution of prizes

among the winners of different competitions and cultural functions,” Enamul

Habib said.

In addition, celebrated photographer Pavel Rahman will arrange a special

photo exhibition at Zila School ground here displaying 99 photos of

Bangabandhu taken by Rahman on different occasions marking the 99th birth

anniversary of Bangabandhu.

“Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Joynul Bari will inaugurate the photo

exhibition as the chief guest in a function to be held there in the morning,”

the Deputy Commissioner added.

The district and city units of AL and its associate bodies have taken

daylong programmes in addition to participating in main programmes chalked by

the district administration, Office Secretary of district AL Taudhiur Rahman

Tutul told BSS today.

The programmes include hoisting of the national and party flags at

district AL office in the morning followed by placing wreaths at the portrait

of Bangabandhu and milad mahfil followed by discussion at party office in the

evening.

The 99th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu will be celebrated through

daylong programmes at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur Medical College,

Carmichael College, Rangpur Government College and other educational

institutions in city.

Meanwhile, a huge enthusiasm has been created among common people here,

especially students and youths, who are eagerly waiting to celebrate the 99th

birth anniversary of Bangabandhu this year before celebrating his centenary

birth anniversary next year.