People ready to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birthday in Rangpur

RANGPUR, March 16, 2019 (BSS) – The Rangpur people are ready to celebrate
the 99th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman and National Children Day-2019 amid huge enthusiasm and festivity
tomorrow.
The district administration, Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies,
Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela, Rangpur City Corporation, Shishu Academy,
Shilpokola Academy, Islamic Foundation, Muktijoddha Sangshad and educational
institutions have taken elaborate programmes to celebrate the birth
anniversary, officials and political party sources said.
“The observance will begin with placing wreaths at the Mural of
Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Square and releasing balloons there at 10 am
tomorrow,” Convener of the observance committee and Deputy Commissioner
Enamul Habib told BSS today.
High officials, freedom fighters, leaders of different political parties
and their associate bodies, heads of different educational institutions,
leaders of different socio-cultural, professional and political organisations
will place wreaths there.
The other programmes chalked out by the district administration include
children’s gathering and rally, competitions on drawing, essay and ready
speech on Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech, publication of wall magazine and
screening of documentary films.
Besides, the programme include publication of special supplements and
essays by the local newspapers marking the day, offering of special munajats
and prayers at mosques, mandirs, churches, pagodas and other places of
religious worships.
“Later, the district administration will arrange the main discussion on
Bangabandhu at Town Hall auditorium to be followed by distribution of prizes
among the winners of different competitions and cultural functions,” Enamul
Habib said.
In addition, celebrated photographer Pavel Rahman will arrange a special
photo exhibition at Zila School ground here displaying 99 photos of
Bangabandhu taken by Rahman on different occasions marking the 99th birth
anniversary of Bangabandhu.
“Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Joynul Bari will inaugurate the photo
exhibition as the chief guest in a function to be held there in the morning,”
the Deputy Commissioner added.
The district and city units of AL and its associate bodies have taken
daylong programmes in addition to participating in main programmes chalked by
the district administration, Office Secretary of district AL Taudhiur Rahman
Tutul told BSS today.
The programmes include hoisting of the national and party flags at
district AL office in the morning followed by placing wreaths at the portrait
of Bangabandhu and milad mahfil followed by discussion at party office in the
evening.
The 99th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu will be celebrated through
daylong programmes at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur Medical College,
Carmichael College, Rangpur Government College and other educational
institutions in city.
Meanwhile, a huge enthusiasm has been created among common people here,
especially students and youths, who are eagerly waiting to celebrate the 99th
birth anniversary of Bangabandhu this year before celebrating his centenary
birth anniversary next year.