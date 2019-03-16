Hunger strike for DUCSU re-election ends

DHAKA, March 16, 2019 (BSS) – Protesting constantans who were defeated in

DUCSU and hall union polls on March 11, ended their hunger strike until death

yesterday night after the university authorities assured them of listening to

their complaints.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Samad, Dhaka University Teachers’

Association President Professor Maksud Kamal and Proctor Professor AKM Golam

Rabbani, rushed to the Raju Memorial Sculpture around 11.30pm where the

hunger strike was being staged and requested the protesters to end it.

Responding to the teacher’s call, protesters agreed to end their hunger

strike. Then the teachers fed them water and lachchhi.

Newly elected vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students Union

(DCUSU) Nurul Haque Nur, general secretary Golam Rabbani and assistant

general secretary Hussain Saddam accompanied the teachers.

“We will try to resolve your complaints. You should be convinced and end

your hunger strike,” Prof Samad told the protestors.

On Tuesday night, the next day of the election, six students, who

contested the DUCSU and hall union polls as independent candidates and have

political affiliation with left leaning students’ wings started the protest

raising allegations of irregularities in polls.