Hunger strike for DUCSU re-election ends

DHAKA, March 16, 2019 (BSS) – Protesting constantans who were defeated in
DUCSU and hall union polls on March 11, ended their hunger strike until death
yesterday night after the university authorities assured them of listening to
their complaints.
DU Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Samad, Dhaka University Teachers’
Association President Professor Maksud Kamal and Proctor Professor AKM Golam
Rabbani, rushed to the Raju Memorial Sculpture around 11.30pm where the
hunger strike was being staged and requested the protesters to end it.
Responding to the teacher’s call, protesters agreed to end their hunger
strike. Then the teachers fed them water and lachchhi.
Newly elected vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students Union
(DCUSU) Nurul Haque Nur, general secretary Golam Rabbani and assistant
general secretary Hussain Saddam accompanied the teachers.
“We will try to resolve your complaints. You should be convinced and end
your hunger strike,” Prof Samad told the protestors.
On Tuesday night, the next day of the election, six students, who
contested the DUCSU and hall union polls as independent candidates and have
political affiliation with left leaning students’ wings started the protest
raising allegations of irregularities in polls.