Rajshahi set to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary

RAJSHAHI, March 16, 2019 (BSS) – The people here are now ready to

celebrate the 99th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children Day-2019 in the city and the

district in a befitting manner tomorrow.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), Divisional and district administrations,

local Awami League (AL), its associate organizations, Shishu Academy,

Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela and different sociocultural and children

organizations have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the birth

anniversary.

The programmes include placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu,

children gatherings, rallies, drawing, handwriting, essay and ready speech

competitions, discussions, screening of documentary films, cultural functions

and prize distribution ceremonies.

Special prayers will be offered seeking divine blessings of Bangabandhu,

four national leaders and martyrs of the War of Liberation and continued

peace and progress of the nation at mosques, temples, pagodas, churches and

other places of worships.

Improved diets will be served to the inmates of all hospitals, upazila

health complexes, jails, vagabond centers, shishuparibars and orphanages.

Meanwhile, RCC chalked out a ten-day Bangabandhu International Cultural

Festival in the city that will begin at Green Plaza of City Bhaban here from

tomorrow to mark the day.

Member of Bangabandhu Memorial Trust Poet Sheikh Hafizur Rahman will open

the festival.

In addition to the green plaza’s programmes, main educational institutions

in the city including Rajshahi University will arrange separate discussion

meetings during the festival. Besides, cultural functions will also be held

in four mass-gathering spots.