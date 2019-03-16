Strict enforcement of CRP Law stressed

RAJSHAHI, March 16, 2019 (BSS)- Speakers at a post-rally seminar here

stressed the need for proper enforcement of the Consumers’ Rights Protection

(CRP) Law for protecting the consumers’ rights together with freeing the

public health from any food poisoning and other contamination.

They mentioned that the issue of the consumers’ rights is well accepted

throughout the world and in the free market economy. So, immediate step

should be taken to enforce the law. All the businessmen and others concerned

should be brought under awareness programme in this regard.

Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and District

Administration jointly organized the seminar at Rajshahi College yesterday to

mark the World Consumers Rights Day-2019.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-Rahman addressed the seminar as

the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Amir Jafar, Principal of

Rajshahi College Prof Habibur Rahman, President of Rajshahi Chamber of

Commerce and Industries Md Muniruzzaman and DNCRP Assistant Directors Hassan

Al Maruf and Apurba Kumar Adhikari also spoke.

The speakers said, the consumers’ rights in the developed nations focus on

the right to information, choice, redress and representation, but we are

deprived of such privileges.

Unsafe food has been adjudged as a major threat to public health in

Bangladesh, so emphasis should be given on adopting effective measures in

this regard, they added.

In this regard, they called for state control over the market for making it

free from all sorts of manipulation, distortion, harassment and deception

along with ensuring a healthy atmosphere in the market.

The meeting was told that the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009 was

enacted by the government of Bangladesh in April 2009 to ensure consumer

protection by realizing consumer’s right to quality goods and services at

fair prices.

It also highlights consumers’ right to information regarding quality,

quantity, standard and value of the goods and services.