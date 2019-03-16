Strict enforcement of CRP Law stressed

RAJSHAHI, March 16, 2019 (BSS)- Speakers at a post-rally seminar here
stressed the need for proper enforcement of the Consumers’ Rights Protection
(CRP) Law for protecting the consumers’ rights together with freeing the
public health from any food poisoning and other contamination.
They mentioned that the issue of the consumers’ rights is well accepted
throughout the world and in the free market economy. So, immediate step
should be taken to enforce the law. All the businessmen and others concerned
should be brought under awareness programme in this regard.
Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and District
Administration jointly organized the seminar at Rajshahi College yesterday to
mark the World Consumers Rights Day-2019.
Commissioner of Rajshahi division Nur-Ur-Rahman addressed the seminar as
the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader in the chair.
Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Amir Jafar, Principal of
Rajshahi College Prof Habibur Rahman, President of Rajshahi Chamber of
Commerce and Industries Md Muniruzzaman and DNCRP Assistant Directors Hassan
Al Maruf and Apurba Kumar Adhikari also spoke.
The speakers said, the consumers’ rights in the developed nations focus on
the right to information, choice, redress and representation, but we are
deprived of such privileges.
Unsafe food has been adjudged as a major threat to public health in
Bangladesh, so emphasis should be given on adopting effective measures in
this regard, they added.
In this regard, they called for state control over the market for making it
free from all sorts of manipulation, distortion, harassment and deception
along with ensuring a healthy atmosphere in the market.
The meeting was told that the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009 was
enacted by the government of Bangladesh in April 2009 to ensure consumer
protection by realizing consumer’s right to quality goods and services at
fair prices.
It also highlights consumers’ right to information regarding quality,
quantity, standard and value of the goods and services.