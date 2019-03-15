FIFA recommends increasing 2022 World Cup to 48 teams

MIAMI, March 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – FIFA has recommended expanding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from 32 to 48 teams, world football’s governing body confirmed on Friday.

A final decision on a possible expansion will be taken in a vote of members at FIFA’s Congress in Paris in June.

The support for expanding the tournament came after members of FIFA’s ruling council met in Miami.

A feasibility study commissioned by FIFA found that an expanded tournament in Qatar would deliver up to a $400 million windfall but emphasised any enlargement could only take place if some games were staged outside Qatar.