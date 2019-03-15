President condemns New Zealand mosques shooting

DHAKA, March 15, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today condemned the shooting at two mosques in New Zealand and reiterated Bangladesh’s steadfast commitment against terrorism.

President Hamid in a message said, “We are deeply shocked to learn the shooting incidents at two mosques in Christchurch of New Zealand. We strongly condemn this heinous act of terrorism.”

The head of the state expressed his heartfelt condolence at the loss of lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured ones, the message added.

Media reports said the shooting at two crowded mosques during Friday prayers in Christchurch left at least 49, including three Bangladeshi nationals, killed and wounding scores others.