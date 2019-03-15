Bangladesh’s Australia mission confirms 3 expats death in New Zealand shooting

DHAKA, March 15, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh’s High Commission to Australia so

far confirmed three expatriates’ death in New Zealand’s Christchurch shooting

at two mosques leaving 49 dead but feared attack to have critically wounded

several other Bangladeshis.

“Among the casualties (about 50) there are reports of death of three

persons of Bangladesh origin, and a few are critically injured,” the high

commission said in a statement.

It, however, added: “We still await details of them from the New Zealand

security officials and hospital authorities officially.”

Bangladesh does not have any embassy in New Zealand as Dhaka’s High

Commissioner in Canberra is concurrently accredited to the neigbouring

country.

But the statement said the Canberra mission kept in touch with

Bangladeshis in New Zealand and particularly in Christchurch directly and

through Dhaka’s honorary consul in Auckland and asked them to remain calm,

try to stay indoors and avoid places of congregation.

They were simultaneously asked to follow the directives of the New Zealand

authorities’ security directives against the backdrop of the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation through our Australia mission and

I have already directed our honorary consul in New Zealand to rush to

Christchurch from Wallington,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen earlier

told BSS.

He said Bangladeshi expatriates in New Zealand informed him that four to

five fellow countrymen were wounded in the near simultaneous attacks in the

two mosques.

“We will get details information about the condition of Bangladeshi

expatriates in Christchurch when our (honourary) consul reaches there” Momen

said.

The Canberra mission statement, meanwhile, said honorary consul Shafiqur

Rahman would reach Christchurch tomorrow morning to extend support to the

Bangladeshi victims.

“He may be contacted at his mobile phone number +64 21024 65819,” it read.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner to Australia Tareq Ahmed along with

a Consular officer will also proceed to Christchurch at the earliest

possible time tomorrow to provide all kinds of support, said the release.