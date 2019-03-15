PM condemns New Zealand mosques shooting

DHAKA, March 15, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today strongly condemned the shooting at two mosques in New Zealand and reiterated Bangladesh’s steadfast commitment against terrorism.

“We are deeply shocked to learn the shooting incidents at two mosques in Christchurch of New Zealand. We strongly condemn this dastardly act of terrorism,” she said in a message to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern soon after the attacks.

The premier said Bangladesh remains steadfast in its commitment against terrorism of all forms and manifestations and maintain ‘zero tolerance’ policy against all kinds of terrorist activities.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh will continue to work and cooperate with the international community including New Zealand to root out the menace of terrorism.

“On behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh, and on my own behalf, let me convey our heartfelt condolences for the loss of lives at the incident,” she said

“We stand by the people and the government of New Zealand and our thoughts and prayers are for speedy recovery of those who got injured,” she added.

Media reports said the shooting at two crowded mosques during Friday prayers in Christchurch left at least 49 dead and scores others injured.

Forty-one of those slain were at the Masjid al Noor in central Christchurch, police said, adding seven more were killed at the Linwood Ave mosque, three of them outside the building.