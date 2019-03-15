Asian markets rally as Trump signals trade talks optimism

HONG KONG, March 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Asian markets rose Friday as Donald
Trump struck an upbeat note on trade talks with China, while the pound held
steady after British MPs voted to delay Brexit.
While there remain some concerns about the global outlook, investor
confidence has been supported by ongoing optimism that the world’s two
biggest economies will eventually hammer out a deal to end their long-running
trade row.
The US president provided fresh cheer Thursday by telling reporters “we
are doing very well with China talks”, adding that “we are getting what we
have to get”.
He also said “one way or the other, we’re going to know over the next
three to four weeks”.
His comments came as Chinese state media said phone talks had been held
between Beijing’s top negotiator Vice Premier) Liu He, US Trade
Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Mnuchin said earlier Thursday he expects the deal to be finalised soon,
but cautioned that the process is complex.
Trump had said he expected to hold a meeting in Florida with his
counterpart Xi Jinping later this month but Bloomberg said that the “signing
summit” had been pushed back a month as negotiators struggled to resolve
their differences.
On Friday, China approved a foreign investment law that will abolish the
forced transfer of technology from foreign firms to local joint-venture
partners, addressing a key point of anger in the White House.
The developments lifted regional equities. Tokyo went into the break one
percent higher, while in morning trade Shanghai gained more than one percent
and Hong Kong jumped 0.9 percent.
Sydney rose 0.1 percent, Singapore put on 0.3 percent and Seoul climbed
one percent. Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta were also up.
– Brexit delay bid –
While traders remain uneasy about the global economy, there is some
optimism.
“There is a pretty good backdrop going forward,” said Margaret Patel,
portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Asset Management.
“We’re in a low-inflation environment for the foreseeable future and that
really changes the equation about equity values — they can go higher. The
Fed isn’t going to do much and inflation remains stubbornly low,” she told
Bloomberg TV.
On currency markets the pound stabilised after a week that saw wild
fluctuations as Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a series of embarrassing
defeats in parliament as she struggles to push through her Brexit deal.
Having seen it thrown out for a second time Tuesday, she will get a third
crack of the whip next week after lawmakers eventually agreed to ask Brussels
for a delay to the March 29 deadline for leaving the EU.
If her agreement passes, then May will ask for an extension to June but if
it is rejected by MPs again she could ask for a much longer delay. However,
it will be up to the other member states to unanimously agree to an
extension.
“If it fails again … the Prime Minister will have to go to the EU
Council next week and throw herself on the mercy of the leaders of the (other
EU countries) and hope they are feeling generous,” said Michael Hewson, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets.
– Key figures around 0230 GMT –
Pound/dollar: DOWN to $1.3232 from $1.3238 at 2100 GMT
Euro/pound: UP to 85.45 pence from 85.36 pence
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 21,504.73 (break)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: UP 0.9 percent at 29,103.52
Shanghai – Composite: UP 1.4 percent at 3,031.20
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1311 from $1.1304
Dollar/yen: UP at 111.88 yen from 111.65 yen
Oil – West Texas Intermediate: DOWN five cents to $58.56 per barrel
Oil – Brent Crude: DOWN eight cents to $67.15 per barrel
New York – DOW: FLAT at 25,709.94 (close)
London – FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,185.43 (close)