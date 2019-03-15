World Bank says US official lone candidate for presidency

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – The World Bank confirmed Thursday

that senior US Treasury official David Malpass was the lone candidate

nominated to take over the helm of the development aid institution.

Nominations closed Thursday morning, and the World Bank board said it will

conduct a formal interview and make a decision before the Spring meetings of

the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, which are to be held April

12-14.

The surprise early departure of World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on

February 1, not even halfway through his second five-year term, gave US

President Donald Trump the opportunity to put his stamp on the organization.

Malpass, a 62-year-old Treasury official in charge of international

affairs, has been a strident critic of the international financial

institutions, calling their lending practices “corrupt” and complaining about

aid to China and other relatively more well-off countries that he says should

have graduated from the institutions.

The World Bank has been led by American men since its founding in the

aftermath of World War II, while its sister institution, the IMF has always

been led by a European.

In recent years, the growing emerging market countries have challenged

this unwritten arrangement, demanding a more open, merit-based selection

process.

Any of the 189 members could nominate a candidate, but only once was a

non-American nominated to lead the bank.

The United States is the biggest World Bank shareholder but it does not

have a veto and needs the backing of European nations in a simple majority

vote by the board.

Experts have reasoned that Europe does not want to give up the leadership

of the IMF — where France’s Christine Lagarde is at the helm — and

therefore was not likely to support a rival candidate at the World Bank.

Many, including former Treasury officials from both political parties,

have sharply criticized Malpass and his qualifications, pointing to his

failure to foresee the global financial crisis and opposition, which later

proved unjustified, to Federal Reserve policies.