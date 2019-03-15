Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on BoJ meet

TOKYO, March 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday

with a cheaper yen supporting the market, as investors awaited the Bank of

Japan’s policy board decision later in the day.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.62 percent, or 130.98 points, to 21,418.00 in

early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.55 percent, or 8.80

points, at 1,597.09.

Investors were awaiting the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decisions

later on the day, “as there is a view that the Bank may revise down part of

its assessment of the economy even though the monetary policy itself is

expected to be unchanged”, said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at

Monex.

The dollar fetched 111.77 yen in early Asian trade, up slightly from

111.65 yen in New York and 111.58 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

Wall Street shares ended mixed but the changes were limited as investors

fretted about the slackening momentum in US-China trade talks while British

lawmakers voted to delay the exit from the EU, a move largely expected by

market participants.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that trade war negotiations with

China should wrap up within four weeks and expressed optimism about striking

a deal, saying “we are doing very well with China talks”.

Despite Trump’s upbeat assessment, the two sides continue to lock horns on

the hugely complex dispute between the world’s two biggest economies.

In Tokyo, Toyota was up 1.02 percent at 6,610 yen after it announced it

will boost its planned US investment by $3 billion to $13 billion over five

years to boost manufacturing in multiple states.

Its rival Honda was up 1.29 percent at 3,062 yen while Nissan was up 1.05

percent at 940.7 yen.

China-related shares were also higher, with construction machinery maker

Komatsu trading up 1.33 percent at 2,661.5 yen and industrial robot maker

Fanuc rallying 1.28 percent to 18,870 yen.

In New York, the Dow was barely changed at 25,709.94 at the close while

the broader S&P 500 ended down 0.1 percent at 2,808.48.