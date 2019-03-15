Dry weather likely until tomorrow morning

DHAKA, Mar 15, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted that weather would remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy

sky over the country having the possibility of rain or thundershowers at one

or two places over the country’s western part in the next 24 hours as of 9 am

tomorrow.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, a Met office

bulletin said this morning.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius in

Jashore and Chuadanga in Khulna division, while minimum temperature today was

16 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat in Kurigram under Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:07 pm today and rises at 6:08 am tomorrow in the capital.