Dry weather likely until tomorrow morning

DHAKA, Mar 15, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today
predicted that weather would remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy
sky over the country having the possibility of rain or thundershowers at one
or two places over the country’s western part in the next 24 hours as of 9 am
tomorrow.
Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, a Met office
bulletin said this morning.
The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius in
Jashore and Chuadanga in Khulna division, while minimum temperature today was
16 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat in Kurigram under Rangpur division.
The sun sets at 6:07 pm today and rises at 6:08 am tomorrow in the capital.