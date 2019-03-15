Bangladesh cricket team escapes NZ mosque shooting: official

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, March 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Bangladesh’s cricket

team escaped unscathed after a deadly shooting at a mosque in New Zealand, an

official told AFP on Friday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were

bussed to the mosque in Christchurch and were about to go inside when the

incident happened.

“They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to

stay confined in the hotel,” he told AFP.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal wrote on Twitter: “Entire team got saved from

active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your

prayers.”

Local media said multiple people were killed in the incident.

“Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the

mosque,” tweeted another player, Mushfiqur Rahim.

“We r extremely lucky…never want to see this things happen again….pray

for us.”

Shrinivas Chandrasekaran, the team’s high performance analyst, posted:

“Just escaped active shooters!!! Heartbeats pumping badly and panic

everywhere!!”

Mazhar Uddin, a reporter for Bangladesh’s Daily Star who is travelling with

the team, said they were told a shooting was going on when they arrived at

Christchurch’s Masjid Al Noor.

“The distraught Bangladesh players got inside a bus and laid down on the

floor after the warning,” he reported.