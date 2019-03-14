IF’s programmes marking Bangabandhu’s birthday

DHAKA, Feb 14, 2019 (BSS) – The Islamic Foundation (IF) has chalked out elaborate programmes at every union, upazila and district across the country to observe the 99th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children’s Day on March 17.

The foundation will arrange Qurankhwani, doa mahfil and discussions across the country to mark the day, said an IF press release here today.

The programmes will begin with hoisting of national flag at its 64 district offices, 550 upazila offices, 73768 mosque-based children and mass education centres, 19 old ebtedayi madrasas, seven imam training academies, mosque libraries and other institutions.

Marking the day, children’s rallies will be held with participation of pre-primary and madrasa students at 8am followed by playing of record of the Bangabandhu’s historic 7th March speech, cultural competitions, discussion on life and works of Bangabandhu, milad and doa mahfils.

Essay and Islamic cultural competitions will be held for Class I to Class V students at 10 am. Islamic mission centres will provide free medical services from 9am to 5pm.

Special prayers will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque seeking peace of souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Islamic foundation also urged authorities of all mosques throughout the country to arrange milad and doa mahfil.