Stocks close week down

DHAKA, March 14, 2019 (BSS) – Stocks closed the week down on Thursday with falling trend of all major price indices at Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges due to lower demand.

The broader DSEX of the DSE finished the week with 33.17 points down at 5,653.21. The Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 11.48 points down at 1,292.20. But, the blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 12.36 points up at 2,005.39.

Out of the 352 issues traded at the DSE today, 70 issues gained against 262 losing issues.

During the week, the daily average trade value decreased by 3.22 percent to Taka 576.82 crore and the average trade volume fell by 8.56 percent to 11.44 crore shares.

The top five gainers of the week were British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Reckitt Benckiser (Bd.)Ltd, Marico Bangladesh, GlaxoSmithKline(GSK) Bangladesh Limited and Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited.

The major losing issues of the week were Bangladesh National Insurance Company, Prime Insurance Company, Indo Bangla Pharmaceuticals, Federal Insurance and Safko Spinning.

The top five turnover leaders were British American Tobacco Bangladesh, United Power Generation and Distribution, Dutch Bangla Bank, Monno Ceramics and BRAC Bank.

Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed the week down with its major CASPI index ending 71.1 points lower at 16,351.22.