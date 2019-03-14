Journos to pay homage to Bangabandhu

DHAKA, March 14, 2019 (BSS) – Journalists Forum imbued with the spirit of Liberation War will celebrate the 100-birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner.

On the occasion, forum leaders will place floral wreaths at Bangabandhu’s portrait at Jatiya Press Club at 12:01 am on March 17.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Posts, Telecommunications and ICT Minister Mustafa Jabbar and Acting General Secretary of Awami League Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif will join the programme, a press release said.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Shaban Mahmud and General Secretary of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Sohel Haider Chowdhury in a statement today urged all to join the celebration.