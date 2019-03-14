BIDA seeks separate EZ for automobile industry

DHAKA, March 14, 2019 (BSS) – Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Kazi M Aminul Islam today underscored the need for establishing a separate economic zone (EZ) for the automobile industry to expedite the sector in the country.

“We have already discussed with the officials of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA). They also agreed to set up an economic zone for the automobile industry,” he said in a meeting with Counselor of the Japanese Embassy in Bangladesh Yasuharu Shinto and First Secretary of the embassy Takeshi Shimokyoda at the BIDA headquarters in the city, said a press release.

Mentioning the investment in automobile industry in Bangladesh as a time-befitting decision, the BIDA chief said, Bangladesh is interested in creating a positive image in the world market.

“The market of Bangladesh is now enough for the automobile industry,” he added.

Yasuharu Shinto said Japanese entrepreneurs are showing interest to invest in the country’s automobile industry.