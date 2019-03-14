Speaker for sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas

DHAKA, March 14, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin

Chaudhury today said Bangladesh wants safe, peaceful and sustainable

repatriation of Rohingyas through bilateral talks and engaging international

community.

“Bangladesh wants safe, peaceful and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas

through bilateral talks and engaging international community, but it depends

on the willingness of Myanmar,” she said this while addressing the general

committee meeting of 14th conference of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member

States (PUIC) held in Rabat, Morocco, according to a message received here.

Noting that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh placed a five-point proposal

at the 72nd general assembly of the United Nations to resolve the long-

pending Rohingya crisis, the speaker said the peaceful repatriation of

Rohingyas is quite possible by implementing these proposals.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Mother of Humanity, set an example of

kindness by sheltering the forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh, Dr

Sharmin said.

She apprised that the PUIC for playing a strong role to stopping violence

against innocent and armless Rohingyas in Rakhine state of Myanmar. The

speaker urged the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States to play active

role in stopping violence and establishing morality.

“The PUIC can work as a spokesman of universal modality. Being involved in

all issues of the OIC, the organisation can play a pioneer role in ensuring

socioeconomic development of Muslim Ummah,” she added.

Dr Sharmin said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has given

importance to blue economy, green economy, inter-state communication,

regional economy, climate and expending trade and business among its member

states under the work plan-2025, which is very important for Bangladesh.