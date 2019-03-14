Speaker for sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas

DHAKA, March 14, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin
“Bangladesh wants safe, peaceful and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas
through bilateral talks and engaging international community, but it depends
on the willingness of Myanmar,” she said this while addressing the general
committee meeting of 14th conference of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member
States (PUIC) held in Rabat, Morocco, according to a message received here.
Noting that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh placed a five-point proposal
at the 72nd general assembly of the United Nations to resolve the long-
pending Rohingya crisis, the speaker said the peaceful repatriation of
Rohingyas is quite possible by implementing these proposals.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Mother of Humanity, set an example of
kindness by sheltering the forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh, Dr
Sharmin said.
She apprised that the PUIC for playing a strong role to stopping violence
against innocent and armless Rohingyas in Rakhine state of Myanmar. The
speaker urged the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States to play active
role in stopping violence and establishing morality.
“The PUIC can work as a spokesman of universal modality. Being involved in
all issues of the OIC, the organisation can play a pioneer role in ensuring
socioeconomic development of Muslim Ummah,” she added.
Dr Sharmin said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has given
importance to blue economy, green economy, inter-state communication,
regional economy, climate and expending trade and business among its member
states under the work plan-2025, which is very important for Bangladesh.