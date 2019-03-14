Teachers urged to improve quality of primary education

RANGPUR, Mar 14, 2019 (BSS) – Officials have urged the primary school

teachers to take the responsibility for ensuring 100 percent enrollments by

reducing dropouts to improve quality of primary education.

They made the call at the post-rally discussion arranged by the

Department of Primary Education at Town Hall auditorium to begin observance

of the National Primary Education Week-2019 in the city on Wednesday.

Earlier, students, teachers, school managing committee (SMC) members,

officials, employees, guardians, and civil society members participated in

the rally that paraded the streets from the Deputy Commissioners’ Office to

Town Hall premises in the city.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Abu Taher Md. Masud Rana

attended the discussion as the chef guest with Divisional Deputy Director of

the Directorate of Primary Education Md. Abdul Wahab in the chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) and Deputy Director

(Local Government) Ruhul Amin Mian addressed the discussion as the special

guest.

District Primary Education Officer Md. Shahidul Islam, Assistant

District Primary Education Officers Asaduzzaman Chowdhury and Ahsan Habib and

Sadar Upazila Primary Education Officer Zakirul Hasan addressed the function.

In his welcome speech, Abdul Wahab said the present government has taken

realistic approaches and extended cooperation to the teachers who should turn

the learners of today as worthy citizens of tomorrow by ensuring quality

primary education.

“The present government is providing different types of training to the

primary level teachers for enhancing their skills, techniques and

capabilities for providing quality teaching to make all students understood

lessons in classrooms,” he said.

The chief guest stressed on bringing a positive change in the primary

education sector involving teachers, SMC members and guardians for proper

implementation of the primary education management system.

“Every teacher should teach their students with utmost sincerity

utilising modern teaching skills and techniques in the classrooms

understanding that every student is like their own child,” he added.

He called upon the teachers for ensuring quality primary education to

give stronger basic foundation to the children paving their way to modern

science and technology-based higher education for becoming worthy citizens.