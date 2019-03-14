PM hands over RP Shaha Gold Medal to 4 personalities

MIRZAPORE, Tangail, March 14, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

today handed over “Danveer Ranada Prasad Shaha Smarak Gold Medal” to four

eminent personalities including legendary political leader and former prime

minister of erstwhile Pakistan Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy (posthumous), and

National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam (posthumous).

Two other recipients of the gold medal are Nazrul expert and researcher

and language veteran National Professor Rafiqul Islam and eminent painter

Sahabuddin Ahmed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina distributed the gold medal among the

recipients and their representatives on Kumudini Complex in Mirzapore,

Tangail while opening the 86 years celebration function of Kumudini Welfare

Trust services as the chief guest.

Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman, was present as the special guest at the function.

On behalf of Suhrawardy, Sheikh Rehana received the gold medal from the

premier, while Khilkhil Kazi, a granddaughter of Poet Nazrul, received the

medal on behalf of the National Poet.

On her arrival at the Kumudini Complex helipad in Mirzapore by an Air

Force helicopter this morning, the prime minister was given a guard of honour

by the district police.

In honour of the prime minister, the students of the Bharateswari Homes

staged colorful display and cultural function.

To welcome the prime minister, Kumudini Complex has been colorfully

decorated.

Director (education) of Kumudini Welfare Trust and former principal of

Bharateswari Homes Protiva Mutsuddi said Ranada Prasad Shaha, popularly known

as RP Shaha, was a renowned businessman and philanthropist of the

subcontinent.

RP Shaha donated all his wealth to the country and the people.

He founded many institutions like Bharateswari Homes, Ranada Prasad Shaha

University, Kumudini Hospital, Kumudini Women’s Medical College, Kumudini

Nursing School and College, Tangail Kumudini Girls’ College, Mirzapore Degree

College, Mirzapore SK Pilot Boys’ and Girls’ High School and Manikganj

Debendra College, said Protiva Mutsuddi, an Ekushey Padak recipient.

During the Liberation War, RP Shaha and his only son Bhabani Prasad Shaha

were picked up from their home by the Pakistani army and their collaborators

on May 7 in 1971 and brutally killed by them.

Kumudini family introduced the “Danveer Ranada Prasad Shaha Gold Medal” in

2015 in memory of the philanthropist.

The premier earlier this morning inaugurated and laid foundation stones of

31 development projects in the district by unveiling their plaques from the

Kumudini Complex.

In the afternoon, she will exchange views with senior government officials

of the district at the same place, the sources added.

Concluding her visit to Tangail, the premier is expected to return to the

capital in the afternoon.

Director of Kumudini Welfare Trust Bangla (DB) Srimati Shaha gave the

welcome address at the function with her son, Chairman and Managing Director

of the trust Rajiv Prasad Shaha, grandson of RP Shaha, was in the chair.

Eminent academician, language activist and director of Kumudini Welfare

Trust BB, Prativa Mutsuddi also spoke on the occasion.

Video presentations regarding brief life-sketch of RP Shaha, and the

recipients of ‘RP Shaha Smarak Gold Medal’ and also 86 years of journey of

Kumudini Welfare Trust were also screened at the function.