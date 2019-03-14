Dry weather likely until tomorrow morning

DHAKA, Mar 14, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Meteorological Department today
predicted that weather would remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy
sky over the country, having possibility of rain or thundershowers at one or
two places over Khulna division in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.
Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly
unchanged over the country, a Met office bulletin said this morning.
The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius at
Ishurdi in Rajshahi division, while minimum 15.9 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur
under Rangpur division.
The sun sets at 6:07 pm today and rises at 6:09 am tomorrow in the capital.