Dry weather likely until tomorrow morning

DHAKA, Mar 14, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted that weather would remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy

sky over the country, having possibility of rain or thundershowers at one or

two places over Khulna division in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly

unchanged over the country, a Met office bulletin said this morning.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius at

Ishurdi in Rajshahi division, while minimum 15.9 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur

under Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:07 pm today and rises at 6:09 am tomorrow in the capital.