Bangladeshi Immigrant Day to be observed in New York on Sept 25

DHAKA, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – The State of New York (NY), the USA, will observe September 25 as ‘Bangladeshi Immigrant Day’ every year from 2019 as it registered the date in the State Calendar.

A resolution adopted by the State’s senate session to this end mentioned that Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for the first time in its history, gave a speech in Bengali in the general assembly of the United States on September 25, 1974.

“…This Legislative Body pause in its deliberations to memorialize Governor Andrew M Cuomo to proclaim September 25, 2019, as Bangladeshi Immigrant Day in the State of New York, and to recognize the many contributions of Bangladeshi-Americans to New York,” says the resolution, adopted in the senate session in NY’s capital city Albany on February 27.

The senate adopted the resolution responding to a proposal placed by Senator Toby Ann Stavisky being requested by Muktadhara Foundation (MF), a New York based Bangladeshi organization, MF founder Bishawjit Saha told BSS over phone today.

Saha said the proposal was earlier rejected twice by the Senate in 2016 and 2018. It finally got the approval on February 27, he added.