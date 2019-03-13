Belgium to send trade mission to Bangladesh

DHAKA, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – Belgium is intending to send a trade delegation to Bangladesh later this year to explore trade and investment opportunities.

Newly appointed Belgian ambassador to Bangladesh, with residence in New Delhi, Francois Delhaye stated this at a meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen at the latter office here today, a press release said.

Rohingya issue figured high on the agenda as Momen urged Belgium to continue to play leadership role in the European Union and the UN Security Council to mount persistent pressure on Myanmar for sustainable solution to the crisis including creating congenial environment for their safe and dignified return at the earliest.

Ambassador Delhaye reiterated Belgium’s commitment to that end. Belgium has been elected as non-Permanent member of the UNSC for the term 2019-2020.

Foreign minister briefed the ambassador about tremendous socio-economic developments that Bangladesh has achieved particularly during the last one decade under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr. Momen urged Belgium’s partnership in Bangladesh’s journey towards a middle income country by 2021 and a developed one by 2041 envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also highlighted Bangladesh’s demographic dividend and attractive packages that are offered for foreign direct investment (FDI).

Francois Delhaye informed the Foreign Minister about Belgian company Jan De Nul’s entering into concession agreement with the government of Bangladesh for the dredging of Payra Port.

Earlier today, he also had meetings with Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman and State Minister of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

Belgian ambassador yesterday presented his credentials to the Hon’ble President at Bangabhaban.